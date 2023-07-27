NORTH SMITHFIELD – A dedicated space for senior citizens may now be incorporated into plans at the Halliwell School for a multi-generational community center.
During a Halliwell Review Committee meeting last Thursday, July 20, Linda Thibault, the town’s senior advocate, informed the committee that the $4 million awarded for an addition and creation of the center at Scouters Hall could be used elsewhere after a conversation with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
“Scouters seemed to be the answer, but now when you dig a little deeper, no, it’s not,” said Thibault.
Thibault, who was present at the meeting to inform the committee about the information she and the Multi-Generational Advisory Committee have been collecting from other senior centers throughout Rhode Island, said Scouters at Pacheco Park is limited by space constraints.
The facility is going on 50 years old and sits on a plot of wetlands and underground utilities that will be tough to work around, she added.
“As the administrator, I will advocate to move it down to Halliwell,” said Zwolenski. What’s standing at Scouters currently, according to officials, won’t be able to withstand any sort of addition and would prove more costly as buildings at the former Halliwell School also wait to be demolished.
“So we’re probably talking about knocking the whole thing down and how is it going to fit, because there’s wetlands,” said Thibault.
Zwolenski said there is also potential for Halliwell to receive a $1 million grant that was applied for by previous grant writer Lisa Andoscia, and will have to get over the fact that it’s not in the middle of town
At the end of the day, according to the committee, the decision will be up to the Town Council on whether or not they decide to use the $4 million grant for Scouters or Halliwell.
Halliwell Review Committee Chairperson Jeff Porter said they could start with taking the wish lists scouts and seniors have put together for Scouters Hall and incorporating them somehow into Halliwell’s master plan that is in the works.
“As I said all along, our master plan is fluid,” he said.
Some items on the wish list, according to Thibault, include a room for billiards, a room to fit a maximum of 150 people for dance classes, outside amenities for pickleball, bocce, cornhole, and cookouts.
Porter will go before the council to ask for a joint meeting with the Multi-Generational Advisory Committee on Aug. 17 to talk about next steps.
(1) comment
When did Linda Thibault become an expert on grants and the town can spend the money on whatever they want. Second Paul Z is 100% wrong that it will cost less at the Halliwell location. The whole committee is a waste of money and time. Just land lease the property to a business that will produce annual land lease revenue, taxes, and jobs. Instead of wasting money on new buildings that the town can not afford to of will maintain.
