Scouters Hall in Slatersville.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A dedicated space for senior citizens may now be incorporated into plans at the Halliwell School for a multi-generational community center.

During a Halliwell Review Committee meeting last Thursday, July 20, Linda Thibault, the town’s senior advocate, informed the committee that the $4 million awarded for an addition and creation of the center at Scouters Hall could be used elsewhere after a conversation with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.

BillE
BillE

When did Linda Thibault become an expert on grants and the town can spend the money on whatever they want. Second Paul Z is 100% wrong that it will cost less at the Halliwell location. The whole committee is a waste of money and time. Just land lease the property to a business that will produce annual land lease revenue, taxes, and jobs. Instead of wasting money on new buildings that the town can not afford to of will maintain.

