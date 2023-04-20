NORTH SMITHFIELD – A key fact to emerge this week is that very little planning has gone into how a future multi-generational center will look and function.

Officials again traded shots on who is ultimately responsible for the situation, and Town Council members said they fear North Smithfield could lose its $4 million federal grant obtained at the request of Congressman David Cicilline for development of the center at Scouters Hall if the town doesn’t get its act together.

Mike Clifford
In the very first announcement about the grant being awarded it mentioned nothing about the Town Council’s role in applying for this grant and that’s exactly what has created this mess. Let’s not forget that Mr. Zwolenski applied for this grant without even informing the Town Council that he was submitting a request for the grant. Now, since he has gotten his “great press release” patting himself on the back for applying for the grant it suddenly becomes the Town Council’s responsibility for all the follow up and planning. Not to mention figuring out where the $1,000,000 contribution from the town will come from for the $5 million dollar project. He made a decision that this project needed to be a priority for the Town without any community or town council input and did no financial analysis, and is now demanding a grant writer must be hired immediately to oversee the project. Perhaps he has forgotten but when he was on the Town Council in 2016, the Council approved boosting the salary for a Town Planner substantially. The argument made at that time was that the salary needed to be higher in order to entice someone experienced in grant writing to apply for the job. Now Administrator Zwolenski states the Town Planner has too much on his plate to be involved with grants. It appears a review of job responsibilities is in order, beginning with defining the role of the Town Administrator. The current situation begs the question of just what is the Administrator’s role and what does he actually do all day? He hasn’t written a single message in the Town newsletter; he hasn’t submitted the town budget in a timely fashion since being elected two years ago; he hasn’t provided a three year revenue and expenditure forecast as required by state law; so other than posing for photo ops, exactly what is it the Administrator spends his time working on? Oh yea, that's right, he supervises.

Harley 53
It will soon play out the Mr. Zwolenzki was a poor choice for town administrator. The council should take the lead now and scrutinize all new grants/expenses before it's too late and we get even more tax increases shoved down our throats. This is also not the time to add $268.00 in taxes for 20 years per household for a "taj Mahal" of a police station that Mr. Zwolenski, Beauregard and Vadnais have been pushing for years. Make the needed repairs that were voted/approved on several years ago and be done with it.

Thomas Ficca
WOW ! Typical back and forth with these people . With all the "IN" fighting this will NEVER get built and the town will loose the grant. As far as the grant writer the person in power is flexing their muscles to how much they can get away with, with the T/C .

