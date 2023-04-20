NORTH SMITHFIELD – A key fact to emerge this week is that very little planning has gone into how a future multi-generational center will look and function.
Officials again traded shots on who is ultimately responsible for the situation, and Town Council members said they fear North Smithfield could lose its $4 million federal grant obtained at the request of Congressman David Cicilline for development of the center at Scouters Hall if the town doesn’t get its act together.
Three council members again tussled with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski on Monday, with plenty of snark and frustrated comments from both parties.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said Zwolenski needs to get the council more information on the requirements of the grant, so they can know what steps need to be taken next.
But Zwolenski blamed the council for continuing to delay the process, saying he is still without a grant writer to advise on such matters, and it is up to the council to plan out specifics related to the center.
Councilor Claire O’Hara, not one of the three to go back and forth with Zwolenski, asked former Councilor Paul Vadenais, as someone who has sat on numerous building committees over the years, how this process should be playing out.
Vadenais said the process starts with the council, telling members to “forget the grant,” and it’s up to them to decide the direction for the center.
“You’ve got to decide what you want in the building,” he said.
Any committee formed should be there to do the homework on behalf of the council, he said, but it’s ultimately up to council members to make the decisions.
O’Hara then asked about needs for every group, but Vadenais said every group doesn’t need to be consulted. No one needs to ask Little League what they need in the building, he said.
Hamilton responded that the grant was written without the council’s input, and if it’s truly a multi-generational center, groups with people of all ages need to be consulted.
“You determine how you want that done,” said Vadenais, saying it comes back to the council to make those decisions. “It starts with you folks, that’s where it starts.”
Council President Kim Alves said Zwolenski needs to provide a list at their next meeting on anything outstanding related to the grant, so the council has some direction, noting that officials also need to make official appointments to the building committee for the center.
Councilors are also asking Zwolenski for regular written updates on what’s being applied for in terms of grants.
Councilor Douglas Osier reiterated the need for long-term planning on grants, saying the town shouldn’t just be applying for them without knowing where to go. The $4 million grant expires in 2027, he said, but who knows if that deadline is going to hold up. The town needs to figure out a plan, utilize the funding source, and move forward with the project.
Hamilton said officials need a full breakdown on operational costs for the center, including a director, furniture, and landscaping, so they can answer residents when they ask about future costs and how it will impact them, similar to the $268 cost per household for a new police station. The former town administrator said they can’t just arbitrarily have a discussion about a grant without the “ancillary stuff to make it a complete project.”
There was some confusion Monday about why a committee on the multi-generational center hasn’t been fully formed.
Town Clerk Joanne Buttie said people have applied to join the committee to plan the center, but she was told to put out an advertisement for more applicants, and that process isn’t done yet.
Zwolenski reiterated the contention from Vadenais that the council will decide which way the building is going to go. His comment that he doesn’t currently have a grant writer and the town planner is “stretched out” to the point of not being able to dedicate time to planning the center didn’t sit well with council members, nor did his follow-up question of whether councilors might want to volunteer to help out.
Osier said if the administration can’t find time to prioritize planning for a $4 million grant, “we have a big issue.” It’s not the council that’s dragging its feet, said Osier.
“This back and forth needs to stop,” he said.
Alves then suggested that the town could already have missed deadlines, saying at this point they should almost be to the point of putting shovels in the ground on the project. She called for better communication so the town can start moving on the project.
Zwolenski then asked how many weeks it’s been since he first broached the subject of hiring a grant writer. He said the council would have an opportunity later in Monday’s meeting to put out a request for proposals seeking interested grant writers. Asked by Hamilton if he’s reached out to Sen. Reed’s office, he said he has not, asking in response if councilors have done the same.
When the topic of the request for proposals for grant writer did come up, councilors had a number of suggestions for edits to what Zwolenski had drafted. Zwolenski asked council members to email him suggestions and he’ll have it rewritten.
In the very first announcement about the grant being awarded it mentioned nothing about the Town Council’s role in applying for this grant and that’s exactly what has created this mess. Let’s not forget that Mr. Zwolenski applied for this grant without even informing the Town Council that he was submitting a request for the grant. Now, since he has gotten his “great press release” patting himself on the back for applying for the grant it suddenly becomes the Town Council’s responsibility for all the follow up and planning. Not to mention figuring out where the $1,000,000 contribution from the town will come from for the $5 million dollar project. He made a decision that this project needed to be a priority for the Town without any community or town council input and did no financial analysis, and is now demanding a grant writer must be hired immediately to oversee the project. Perhaps he has forgotten but when he was on the Town Council in 2016, the Council approved boosting the salary for a Town Planner substantially. The argument made at that time was that the salary needed to be higher in order to entice someone experienced in grant writing to apply for the job. Now Administrator Zwolenski states the Town Planner has too much on his plate to be involved with grants. It appears a review of job responsibilities is in order, beginning with defining the role of the Town Administrator. The current situation begs the question of just what is the Administrator’s role and what does he actually do all day? He hasn’t written a single message in the Town newsletter; he hasn’t submitted the town budget in a timely fashion since being elected two years ago; he hasn’t provided a three year revenue and expenditure forecast as required by state law; so other than posing for photo ops, exactly what is it the Administrator spends his time working on? Oh yea, that's right, he supervises.
It will soon play out the Mr. Zwolenzki was a poor choice for town administrator. The council should take the lead now and scrutinize all new grants/expenses before it's too late and we get even more tax increases shoved down our throats. This is also not the time to add $268.00 in taxes for 20 years per household for a "taj Mahal" of a police station that Mr. Zwolenski, Beauregard and Vadnais have been pushing for years. Make the needed repairs that were voted/approved on several years ago and be done with it.
WOW ! Typical back and forth with these people . With all the "IN" fighting this will NEVER get built and the town will loose the grant. As far as the grant writer the person in power is flexing their muscles to how much they can get away with, with the T/C .
