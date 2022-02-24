NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield High School senior Megan Masi thinks everyone should feel pretty at prom, and she’s working hard this March to make it happen.
The Cinderella Dress Drive will be collecting gently used semi-formal and formal dresses for students the week of March 15-22 at the main foyer of North Smithfield High School.
On March 25, students will be able to look through the racks and pick out a dress that they may not have otherwise been able to wear.
The dresses will first be available to North Smithfield students, Masi said, but it will open up to students from other communities at some point, which is still undetermined, later that evening.
Masi, who plays basketball, soccer, and works at Wright’s Farm restaurant in Burrillville, had originally wanted to hold a basketball clinic for elementary students for her senior project. When COVID ramped back up, however, she had to pivot.
She got the idea to hold a dress drive from a teammate whose mother recently held a similar event in Lincoln. Masi, who went to two proms last year, understands the cost of attending prom and the pressure it can create.
Additionally, Masi added, the uncertainty of people’s lives lately might have changed their circumstances.
“People feel like they have to keep up in order to fit in, but prom is a fun night and everyone should feel pretty and have fun regardless of other factors,” Masi said.
She’s already had some interest in the drive that she didn’t expect. After putting up a flier in the staff space at work and not expecting much response, one of her coworkers told her there were young women in his family interested in donating dresses.
“When people tell me what they have to donate, I get really excited,” Masi told The Breeze.
Contact Megan Masi by email at masimegan14@gmail.com with any questions.
