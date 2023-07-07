NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Evelyn Albrecht is spending this summer searching for rare turtles in Rhode Island with K9 Newt.
Albrecht, who attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York with a major in biology, developed a love for amphibians when taking Kristine Hoffmann’s pathology course during sophomore year in college. Hoffmann soon became Albrecht’s mentor in taking on this project.
Hoffmann, an amphibian and reptile conservation biologist, said she always wanted to be able to do something meaningful when it came to making a difference in conservation.
While working with Scott Buchanan of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Lou Perrotti, Roger William Zoo’s director of conservation, Hoffman trained her red Labrador retriever to find three species of turtles, all species of greatest conservation need, as well as an endangered toad.
Turtles include a spotted turtle, eastern box turtles, and the very rare wood turtle.
“I feel really lucky because (Albrecht) is a resident and knows the areas, and is used to the echo system,” said Hoffman. After Hoffman had two prior students involved, Albrecht took the reins after shadowing Hoffman in the field, which included training and maintaining Newt physically and mentally and reading the signs when Newt discovers or senses a turtle nearby.
When Newt is not working, he lives with Hoffman in New York.
Hoffman told The Breeze that there’s a lot of skill with maintaining Newt, while also surveying the area and making sure a pit tag is placed on the turtle.
A pit tag is a passive integrated transmitter that can help trace the turtle back to where it originally was. This helps in the case of poachers or turtles who end up getting hit by cars. The two types of turtles in Rhode Island that are the rarest are very likely to be sold.
“Knowing where the animals are ahead of time saves a lot of frustration for the community. We want to keep these turtles for future generations,” said Hoffman.
Albrecht, who received the 2020’s Youth Leadership Award from then-General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, will graduate St. Lawrence University in 2025.
Hoffman said that people who find a turtle, if it’s not printed or spotted, should take a photo of it and send it to the RIDEM.
