NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town residents say they continue to be denied access to the new high school track despite it being a public amenity.
On March 1, the North Smithfield School Department entered a contract with ATM Development LLC, also known as Wide World of Indoor Sports, a company with its primary place of business at 621 Pound Hill Road.
According to the contract, the district controls and operates and also has exclusive custody of certain concession and athletic fields and areas, while ATM is responsible for managing and operating the concession stand and athletic field areas. ATM is required to pay the district a fee for non-sponsored district events that are held at the field, and is also responsible for making sure the track is open during hours to be determined by the company.
School officials told The Breeze two years ago that they were looking for ways to expand rentals to maximize revenue potential at the $1 million track and field.
Residents have stated that the track is almost always closed for residential use, and they have also expressed concerns that town groups beyond the school district will have to pay to use the field. According to the contract, ATM will pay the district $52.50 per hour for every rented hour for North Smithfield-based non-profit organization events (with participants being 60 percent or more residents) with ATM charging a reduced rate discounted by 25 percent.
”I think it’s disgusting that a town would build an athletic facility and then lock it away from the townspeople, with the excuse that it is professional quality, and therefore we can’t be trusted to use it. As if we are not worthy,” said resident Celeste Giraitis on a comment on Facebook.
School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi said he agrees that there needs to be more communication to the public about the usage of the track. He said the district has communicated that more signage is needed, but nothing has changed since they opened the track to the public. When the field is rented to other organizations, the public is welcome to use the track. When students are not using it during the summer and the weekends, the public is also welcome to use the track, he said.
Supt. Michael St. Jean said the track is open from dawn to dusk except during school hours, school events, and school games. Signage will be posted shortly and he said they hope to have a schedule soon available online.
“The track has been and continues to be open to residents. Because of the confusion for some, we also opened the double vehicle gate,” he said.
“The track and field are primarily used by students, and by state law, the public cannot access the track during times students are using it,” added Lombardi. He said he hopes to soon have a town discussion to further discuss public usage and funding of the fields.
