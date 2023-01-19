NORTH SMITHFIELD – At North Smithfield’s joint Town Council meeting with the North Smithfield budget subcommittee on Jan. 12, Supt. Michael St. Jean told the council that the schools are seeking a 3.2 percent increase in their budget.
The next fiscal year’s budget would be $22,299,343. This year’s adopted budget was $21,544,651. The School Committee officially approved the budget proposal during a meeting on Tuesday.
St. Jean said that typically, the town has an idea of what state aid will be, and his guess and hope is that they will see an increase this year due to experiencing no enrollment decrease, He said that they can adjust the budget as they hear more.
“So I think we’re going to be in very good shape, but we don’t know where we exactly stand,” said St. Jean.
As he broke down the overall budget, salaries and benefit areas are looking at a 5 percent increase, from $16.2 million to $17 million, while the operations categories, including central office and pupil personal service, is looking at a decrease.
“We have no idea what state aid is from year to year, and to be honest I don’t know what our local funding will be like from year to year,” said St. Jean.
He said there have been years with a 2.5 percent increase, and years with level funding, and there are many unknowns in next year’s budget.
In 2008, there were 1,849 attending North Smithfield schools. This year, North Smithfield was down to 1,619. Last year’s number was 1,614 students.
“We’re stabilizing, and in fact, this year over last year we increased by a couple of students,” said St. Jean. For out-of-district tuition, including career and technical educational students and charter school students, North Smithfield had 80 students that the town was paying for to go to school elsewhere. That number is now down to 66.
Many students are returning from charter schools, he said. The career and technical program at the high school has been exploding in popularity over the past year, he said, with 17 students from other communities paying North Smithfield’s tuition to come.
North Smithfield is back to pre-pandemic levels on homeschooling, with 27 students learning from home.
According to St. Jean, expert projections have enrollments continuing to increase.
Federal grant funds will be used to implement intervention opportunities during the day, as well as after-school programs, additional mental health services and student engagement, and will also be used to improve school facilities. Assistant Supt. Claire Arnold said the schools developed the plans to use further ESSER funds based on surveys that were sent out to the community. School officials also highlighted accomplishments the schools had done, including improving existing facilities and English language arts scores.
St. Jean said North Smithfield has been meeting with other districts to create ideas going forward for strategic planning.
“The Department of Education and General Assembly have well-intentioned plans, which I agree with, but it’s not backed up by the funding,” he said, adding that it is difficult to project funding for new requirements on proficiency and recycling.
“It’s great to have these ideas, but you have to bring the bucks with them,” said Councilor Claire O’Hara.
St. Jean said the district does have a sympathetic ear at the General Assembly.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said she wants to make sure the council is being brought into the loop regarding federal funds. School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi said the funds are typically one-shot deals.
“Even if we lost them today, it wouldn’t put a hole in our budget,” he said.
During Tuesday’s School Committee meeting, the committee approved the overall budget and the capital budget to be sent to the council. St. Jean said there are some projects that could be funded with state reimbursement.
Projects that North Smithfield is looking to complete include upgrading the high school gymnasium, widening the exit at the high school, and acquiring a new pickup truck. St. Jean said he is proud of the budget put forward, and North Smithfield is currently looking for additional staffing for social and emotional supports and to help the district meet state graduation requirements.
