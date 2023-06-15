NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield’s public hearing on the budget Monday turned into a conversation regarding appropriate funding for local schools.
Budget Board Chairperson Christine Early told the Town Council last week that the School Department had been seeking a 3.5 percent increase, but officials assured the board that if state aid comes in higher, that amount wouldn’t be needed. When state aid was bumped up to $7,386,472, she said, they notified them that they no longer needed more money from the town. She also told the council she wanted to work more closely with the schools when it comes to capital needs.
On Monday, School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi asked the council that when they do address the budget, they consider an additional 1 percent, or $215,000, and an additional $200,000 in the capital revolving fund.
“The request, and I understand it’s a little odd that we were fully funded and we’re requesting more money, but it has to do with the timing of the budget and us identifying additional expenses that we are going to need to pay for in the upcoming year,” he said, adding that it’s possible for state aid to decrease substantially in the coming years.
He identified the specific areas where there were substantial increases in spending, particularly with the schools looking to hire another 2nd-grade teacher due to increased enrollment, a new hire for a math interventionist due to low scores, an additional psychologist in the schools, and overall increases in special education. The School Department is also looking to hire a part-time athletic director.
“This budget isn’t looking for a full-time athletic director,” said Supt. Michael St. Jean.
He indicated that they would have to do some cutting and figure it out if the town council doesn’t give them what they’re asking for.
Resident Noel Green said he was still somewhat new to the town and it is discouraging to hear that the schools would consider cutting programs. As he’s been in education for 26 years, he said he has seen communities that don’t have the necessary means to continue programs and said he would advocate for a full-time athletic director.
Resident Elizabeth Albino recounted her experience with the pandemic and her child, who’s disabled, in the North Smithfield school system. She said having an athletic director was crucial for her child to graduate, and at the end of the day it was not about the sport.
“It’s not just about the sport, it’s about the kids as a whole and their growth,” she said, adding that it is important for the schools to have psychologists to provide support to children who may be fighting silent battles.
Budget Committee member Joey Sevigny said the additional ask from the schools is a large one, as they had received the number they were asking for, including money for a new resource officer and other necessities.
“With the schools getting money from the state, it allowed us to give other departments in the town an advantage to get things they needed,” he said.
The council discussed meeting in workshops to talk about personnel and department needs prior to budget deliberations, and as well as the Budget Committee working with the schools to discuss their capital funds during their offseason.
