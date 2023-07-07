NORTH SMITHFIELD – The top intersection for crashes in town is the notorious junction of Eddie Dowling Highway and Sayles Hill Road.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, more than 171,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day, and the major intersection saw 65 crashes between July of last year and June 29 of this year.

Thomas Ficca
99% of these accidents are avoidable. If the motoring public would just STOP and RED lights rather than blast threw them avoiding to stop maybe just maybe these crashes would slow down. I understand the N.S.P.D are short staffed but I do see them sitting at different intersections around town and have seen cars blowing red lights and they could care less about pulling them over! Start handing out tickets and see how fast the accident situation slows !

