NORTH SMITHFIELD – The top intersection for crashes in town is the notorious junction of Eddie Dowling Highway and Sayles Hill Road.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, more than 171,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day, and the major intersection saw 65 crashes between July of last year and June 29 of this year.
Last August, RIDOT announced a $196 million project that will make improvements along the Route 146 corridor, replacing multiple bridges, repaving eight miles of roadway, and correcting numerous safety and congestion problems, including the Sayles Hill Road intersection.
Eddie Dowling Highway at Dowling Village is second for most crashes, with 34 crashes reported in the past year by the North Smithfield Police Department. The intersection sits just before a major shopping center that attracts about 185,000 shoppers annually.
The third intersection that saw the most crashes in the past year was Victory Highway at North Main Street, with 21 crashes. The intersection sits between Brigido’s Fresh Market and Cumberland Farms, and was the site of a deadly crash more than a decade ago that killed a young boy.
In response to a Breeze question to residents on what they see as the worst intersections, they said there are many intersections throughout the town that are dangerous due to speeding and other factors, including Greene Street and Main Street, Providence Pike and Greenville Road, Mechanic Street and Central Street, Route 7 and Mattity Road, and Route 5 and Pound Hill Road.
The Breeze is in the process of requesting information on crashes for the top 10 worst intersections in town.
Officials have said limited police department staffing, with officers in two or three patrol cars covering a 25-square-mile town, make it difficult to keep up.
In the North Smithfield Police Department’s June 12 report, there were a total number of 242 vehicle stops and 139 citations and tickets over a month.
The North Smithfield Police Department is currently hiring entry-level police officers for the January 2024 academy.
(1) comment
99% of these accidents are avoidable. If the motoring public would just STOP and RED lights rather than blast threw them avoiding to stop maybe just maybe these crashes would slow down. I understand the N.S.P.D are short staffed but I do see them sitting at different intersections around town and have seen cars blowing red lights and they could care less about pulling them over! Start handing out tickets and see how fast the accident situation slows !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.