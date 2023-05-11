Seniors of North Smithfield
Buy Now

Bob Thurber and joann LaFlamme stand outside of Scouters Hall, where a future multi-generational center is planned.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield senior citizens say being involved in senior center activities has greatly impacted their life in a positive way, and they hope the push toward development of a multi-generational senior center in town will erase any negative connotations of what a senior center means to a community.

Joann LaFlamme, a retired banker for Trust Bank of America, said she first became interested in senior activities when she picked up a copy of The Breeze and saw that Aging Well of Woonsocket was bringing Zumba classes to Scouters Hall, the proposed site of the future grant-funded center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.