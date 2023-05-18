NORTH SMITHFIELD – A North Smithfield High School student has received his Eagle Scout badge after creating an accessible trail for students at North Smithfield Elementary School.
Senior Joshua Hanlon, son of Richard and Danielle Hanlon, told The Breeze that his project was inspired by a combination of factors. He said he always had a passion for outdoor activities, and nature sparked the idea of creating a trail loop. Most importantly, said Hanlon, he wanted to contribute something valuable to the community by providing a recreational area promoting physical activity and appreciation for the outdoors.
“I recognized the need for an accessible outdoor space for the students at North Smithfield Elementary School, as well as the attendees of Camp Phoenix,” said Hanlon.
Camp Phoenix was established in 2006 through the North Smithfield Recreation Department, and provides children with a traditional long summer day camp experience starting June 19.
According to Hanlon, the project involved several stages and tasks. He outlined the trial loop and reviewed the project with Mark Laboissiere, physical education teacher, and Robert Skinner, a member of the Career and Technical Education Department. Hanlon then created a schedule, taking into account weather conditions and the availability of volunteers to help clear the path, and shortly thereafter the recruitment process followed.
In addition to taking several days creating the trail loop, Hanlon said his team created posts and signs to enhance the trail’s usability and navigation.
“This involved counting the number of signs needed, placing flags as markers, cutting the signs at Mr. Skinner’s workshop, and spray-painting them,” said Hanlon. He said the team also prepared wooden posts to be installed along the trail.
Hanlon said being honored as an Eagle Scout was an incredibly fulfilling experience.
“It represented the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and growth within the scouting program,” he said.
“As an Eagle Scout, I felt a deep sense of accomplishment, knowing that I had successfully completed a significant project that benefited my community,” he added. The experience, he said, helped him develop leadership skills as he had the opportunity to guide and coordinate efforts of his team.
“Witnessing the transformation of a simple idea into a tangible trail loop was immensely rewarding and reinforced my commitment to making a positive impact in my surroundings,” he said.
School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi acknowledged Hanlon during a recent school board meeting.
“I know growing up, many of the Eagle Scouts went on to be very successful, and I’m sure it has to do with them being Eagle Scouts,” he said.
“It’s a journey, it’s about community, it’s about accomplishing things, and I just wanted to say I’m very proud of this young man Joshua Hanlon,” he added.
