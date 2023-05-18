Hanlon and his scouts
Joshua Hanlon, third from left, is pictured with his group of friends who helped him on his Eagle Scout project.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A North Smithfield High School student has received his Eagle Scout badge after creating an accessible trail for students at North Smithfield Elementary School.

Senior Joshua Hanlon, son of Richard and Danielle Hanlon, told The Breeze that his project was inspired by a combination of factors. He said he always had a passion for outdoor activities, and nature sparked the idea of creating a trail loop. Most importantly, said Hanlon, he wanted to contribute something valuable to the community by providing a recreational area promoting physical activity and appreciation for the outdoors.

