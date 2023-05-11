NORTH SMITHFIELD – In honor of the friends he made in his unified gym class, for his senior project, Keandre Alexander will host a one-mile color run to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Unified sports is a program to activate high school students for Special Olympics and help people with intellectual disabilities.
Alexander told The Breeze that after taking unified gym class at North Smithfield High School, it ultimately changed his perspective on what he wanted to do with his life. When he graduates, he will be going to Wheaton College in Massachusetts to major in psychology.
“The kids I worked with became my close friends, and I love each of them so much,” he said.
His main inspiration for picking this topic for his senior project, he said, was definitely the other students in his class.
“Helping the kids on the unified teams and making so many new friends has changed my life,” says Alexander.
He said it was his mother who helped give him the idea of some kind of run and to donate all the proceeds to the Special Olympics.
“The main purpose of this senior project is to raise money for the Special Olympics, but to also show people how easy and fun it can be to just be physically active,” he said. Alexander said that while putting this project together, he’s hit some bumps, but he’s glad it was ultimately moved to the high school at 412 Greenville Road.
Alexander said the impact he wants to make on the community is for these kinds of events to continue. He thanked his mentors, Monica Blanchette and Amy Gravel, and his parents, Kevin and Ann-Marie.
“Physical activity can benefit everyone, and can be made into something fun, like this event. You don’t need to run daily or lift weights all the time,” he said. “Sometimes all you need to do is get up and move.”
