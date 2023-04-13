NORTH SMITHFIELD – Caitlin Roden, a senior at North Smithfield High School, says she first became familiar with the Izzy Foundation when her friend Anna Kitada was receiving cancer treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The foundation became the inspiration for her senior project.
The Izzy Foundation is a national nonprofit organization in Providence whose mission is to design, fund, and “IZspire” creative projects and programs for families whose children have cancer or other life-altering medical conditions to live, laugh, love, and play.
The inspiration for The Izzy Foundation came from Isabelle Marie Wohlrab (Izzy), who was diagnosed with Stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma cancer two weeks after her first birthday.
Roden, daughter of Jen and Dan Roden, said as a senior, when she was brainstorming different project ideas, it was clear that she wanted to use her project to help others. Since The Izzy Foundation came to mind, she wanted the opportunity to give back to the organization who helped her friend Anna and her family while they were going through radiation and treatment in the hospital.
Anna, who was also a North Smithfield student, died of osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in May of 2018.
Roden said she is working with Carla Mulhern, executive Director of the Izzy Foundation, to run an art supply and snack drive. All donations received will go to the foundation to be used in The Izzy Family Room and The Izzy Surgical Waiting Room at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
“Inspired by Anna’s creativity and love of art, I hope to donate a variety of art supplies including coloring and sticker books, markers, crayons, paints, and craft kits, that will be used by pediatric patients who visit the Izzy Room,” said Roden.
As Roden completed her senior service project hours in the hospital, she saw how many patients, parents, and family members have benefited from the selection of snacks and bottles of water in the Izzy Room. She then decided to collect individual snacks and juice boxes.
“Through my project, I hope to make a positive difference in the lives of others while learning more about The Izzy Foundation,” she said.
Roden is collecting donations until May 5. Purple boxes are located throughout the foyers of North Smithfield High School, Middle School, and Elementary School, or donors can email her at caitlin.roden2@gmail.com.
Roden says she hopes to become a nurse practitioner or an occupational therapist after graduation.
