NORTH SMITHFIELD – In 2009, the Dennis A. Neri Memorial Golf Tournament was established to celebrate the life and memory of Dennis Neri, who died of cancer a year prior.
With its overwhelming success, according to organizers, the event took place every summer for the next six years, but personal schedules and family obligations made it difficult for the event to continue, with the tradition coming to an end in 2015.
Now, Domenick Neri, North Smithfield High School senior and grandson of Neri, says he wanted to reinstate the tournament this year for his senior project
“My Papa was a great man and I knew from the start I wanted to honor him in any way I could,” Neri told The Breeze.
During the first few years of its run, the tournament raised more than $100,000 to be donated to charities such as A Wish Come True and The Jimmy Fund. The money was also used to create college scholarships for students in the city of Cranston, where Dennis served as a teacher for more than 30 years, many of which he also spent as the president of the teachers’ union in that city.
This year, proceeds from the tournament will be distributed to North Smithfield High School seniors in honor of Anna Kitada (Huntley), a classmate of Neri who died of cancer several years ago.
“Though I was not the closest with Anna, I knew that through my project I could honor her by raising money and then putting that money into scholarships in her name,” said Neri. He added that he knew this could be a way of honoring her with his graduating Class of 2023.
Neri said that when he graduates, he will head to the University of New Hampshire to study electrical engineering. He said he thinks his project will impact the greater community by pushing people to stretch out of their comfort zone to complete projects that are meaningful to them.
The tournament will take place June 28 at the Cranston Country Club. To make a donation, Venmo Laurie-Neri-1, or for more information, contact Neri at domneri@yahoo.com
