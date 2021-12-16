NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of North Smithfield’s senior population are continuing to call for a senior center at the former Halliwell School, though some in town have questioned whether the property is the right location.
On Monday, the Town Council held a public hearing to discuss a recent architectural and structural assessment of the property. The report was prepared by Weston & Sampson, and representatives of the firm presented their findings during the meeting.
Among those present was Linda Thibault, a town resident and member of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee who has repeatedly called for the property to be turned into a senior center. Thibault said seniors in town are anxious to finally have a permanent space.
“Since all this started, seniors have really, really, really wanted a senior center; it is time we get a senior center, the people want it now,” she said. “They ask if they are going to see it in their lifetime, and we have limited time.”
Councilor Claire O’Hara said that she agreed with Thibault and had also been hearing many seniors say that they wondered if they would be alive to see a North Smithfield Senior Center.
Thibault said that she has been working on grants to get money for the senior center, but that in order to receive the grants, there needs to be a physical senior center already in place.
“The proposition that there could be a senior center there has really mobilized the seniors,” Thibault said. “They came out in large numbers to support Halliwell to be turned into a senior center.”
Councilor Kim Alves said that she agreed with Thibault that the town needs a senior center but that the Halliwell building may not be the right place, especially as it may take too long to restore it to a working state.
“We need to look at other options and think creatively and outside of the box,” Alves said.
During their presentation, Weston & Sampson described the challenges with the property, including wetlands, steep slopes, ledges and zoning concerns.
According to the firm, the wetlands spill over the property lines, and the many streams running through the property will make development challenging.
“Although it looks like a very big parcel of land with many opportunities, it is more complicated than that,” said one representative.
Other challenges noted included the poor condition of the property’s driveway and the lack of additional access. In response to a question from Council President John Beauregard, firm representatives said walking paths could be built on the property but may be expensive due to the need for raised boardwalks.
For the structural and architectural assessment of the property’s 11 buildings, the firm concluded many of the buildings have experienced water damage and are infested with mold. There are also concerns about ADA compliance, termite damage and asbestos.
“The buildings were built in the heyday of putting asbestos in everything,” firm members said. “The buildings are very much of their era, and have been minimally kept up, especially in the last three to four years.”
After reaching out to the community on what they wanted to see the location become, the firm found that residents wanted a place that is peaceful and relaxing where senior, youth, educational, community-based and recreational programs can be held.
Halliwell Review Committee Chairman Jeffrey Porter reiterated that he understood the nostalgia of the former Halliwell School buildings for many residents but said it would not be a smart move to save them due to the time and cost to make them safe again.
“We really have to have a full master plan of the property that we can then pick off items we won’t need as we go,” Porter said. “It’s not worth it to pour money into buildings we are eventually going to tear down.”
Beauregard said that he agreed with Porter and believes there needs to be a solid plan of the area before any measures are taken.
“The plan should be for small steps,” Beauregard said. “It might take five, ten, or twelve years.”
Halliwell Review Committee Member Robert Najarian said that if a master plan was made, they need to keep the momentum going with it and not have it take so long where residents would forget about the project and why they should be supporting it.
“If we don’t put it first and continue the process this year, I think you’re going to see a downshift,” Najarian said. “I would urge that we do something in a progressive way.”
Town Council Committee Member Paul Vadenais said that while the buildings may look promising to be used for something from the outside, it is more challenging inside.
“People don’t realize the cost of the big things, they see a building there and say that it would be a great place to have something go in it like a community center,” Vadenais said. “But what they do not recognize is that the cost to bring the building up to code is very high.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.