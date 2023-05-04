Police station plans
Buy Now

The latest plans show a single-story new police station off Smithfield Road in North Smithfield.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town will move forward with nearly $1 million in repairs on the old police station, even while also promoting a ballot question this fall for a new police station at the same Smithfield Road site.

Paul Vadenais, of the Municipal Building Review Task Force, presented the facts to members of the Town Council last Wednesday, April 26, working with representatives from Tecton Architects to spell out the immediate needs to secure the “building envelope” in response to insurability concerns from the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.