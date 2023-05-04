NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town will move forward with nearly $1 million in repairs on the old police station, even while also promoting a ballot question this fall for a new police station at the same Smithfield Road site.
Paul Vadenais, of the Municipal Building Review Task Force, presented the facts to members of the Town Council last Wednesday, April 26, working with representatives from Tecton Architects to spell out the immediate needs to secure the “building envelope” in response to insurability concerns from the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust.
The timing of this probably couldn’t have been better, said Vadenais, as they’d heard from the trust that morning seeking an update on how they’ll address concerns at the crumbling station.
A feasibility study is now completed and officials are ready to go out to bid for immediate repairs. Those bids will give them options on how much or little they’re able to cover, said Vadenais, with repairs needed to the roof and facade, as well as asbestos remediation. No interior or programmatic improvements are planned.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton asked how the trust will respond to the repairs being done, and Vadenais said they’re simply looking for progress to be made.
Vadenais also presented the need to seek enabling legislation and prepare for a bond question to pair with a Nov. 9 special congressional election for a new police station. Tecton representatives presented scaled-back plans for a one-story, 14,850-square-foot station.
Rebecca Hopkins, project manager for Tecton, said the majority of areas tested for asbestos came back negative, but some of the plaster came back positive and has crumbled onto the drop ceiling, which has also now been contaminated.
Hamilton reiterated her desire to address “basic human needs” within the building, an issue Vadenais said he’s been concerned about since he was on the Budget Committee in 2010.
Task force members said the police chief’s capital budget could address some of those short-term interior needs for the safety and comfort of staff.
Vadenais said a complete renovation of the building is a complete waste of money and out of the question, as it came back at almost the same price as a new building.
Asked about windows allowing water in, Tecton’s Jeff McElravy said they may need some new sealant, but would not be replaced.
McElravy presented on the many challenges of fitting everything needed on site plans, saying the main way they were able to achieve it was to include sally ports that require drivers to back out instead of pulling right through.
Explaining the reasoning behind doing one story instead of two, McElravy said conventional wisdom finds that doing two is cheaper, but police stations generally have “a lot of stuff that wants to be on the ground floor,” and at this scale, single-story is slightly more cost-effective.
Councilor Douglas Osier made the motion to amend the contract with Tecton to prepare plans for single-story building with cost estimates, including site plans and layout.
Vadenais said he expects the new station cost to settle in between $17 million and $18 million, and a decision will need to be made in the next three or four weeks if it’s going to get on the ballot. Osier asked for a template on the enabling legislation request for a May 15 meeting.
Council President Kim Alves said officials need to zero in on final costs, and should hold public meetings, so residents can see what’s going on. She said it might be better to hold a bond vote in next year’s presidential year so they’re not rushing anything. Councilor Claire O’Hara scoffed at the notion that this project has been rushed, saying, “I’ll be dead by the time the first code goes out.”
Vadenais said public presentations are fine, but they need to be once they know what the solution is, not giving residents 13 sets of plans to choose from, but “this is what we’re proposing,” and here’s the cost.
Officials eventually centered their discussion last week on the idea that meetings with the public should be about promoting the bond question.
Task force members warned against waiting until next year for a bond vote, saying costs will only continue to rise.
Hamilton said she wants people to have as much information as possible to know what they’re voting on.
O’Hara noted that no police station has ever been built in North Smithfield since the early days when a very small one was built in Slatersville, and it’s time to invest in a real station to accommodate today’s needs.
Vadenais assured councilors that just because voters approve spending a certain figure on a new station doesn’t mean all of that money has to be spent.
“You don’t have to spend what you ask for,” he said.
The discussion took on a new wrinkle this week when Hamilton, at Monday’s council meeting, said she feels a moral obligation to call in Eric Army and Signal Works Architecture, who submitted original construction estimates for renovations in 2014, to give updated estimates on what a renovation might cost. She said her motivation is to have option B in the unlikely circumstance of voters rejecting a bond question this fall.
Hamilton said the town isn’t helping its cause by having voters approve spending, as they did here, and then doing nothing with the money.
Beauregard said he doesn’t think such a move would be a wise decision, reading from minutes of past meetings on some of the many reasons Army fell out of favor with the former Public Building Improvement Commission, or PBIC, amid a realization that a remodel was not the way to go.
Hamilton said if officials don’t provide Army the chance to weigh in, she feels they’ll be doing residents a great disservice. Beauregard recalled how ugly things got back then, saying the PBIC was disbanded and the municipal buildings task force formed as a result. He said he also wants to see Army’s experience in building police stations, as that was deemed a shortcoming nearly 10 years ago. Hamilton responded that the plans had sign-off from police.
Osier said he wonders if Army and his company would pass today’s qualifications.
Hamilton said she still hates the idea of investing nearly $1 million into a station that won’t be used long-term.
“It’s like fingernails on a blackboard for me. It grates on me so much,” she said.
Beauregard said there’s already a plan in place for if the bond doesn’t pass, and that’s to do a major renovation, but Hamilton responded that that renovation would need an addition.
Osier then questioned whether plans would still be valid 10 years later, and Solicitor David Igliozzi said the numbers would no longer mean anything, and it would have to be re-bid.
O’Hara said the council shouldn’t be deviating from its plan at the last minute. North Smithfield “always goes the cheapest way,” she said, and a lot of problems arise by trying to save a few dollars.
Beauregard told Hamilton that what people voted on a decade ago is not what they would have gotten, but a scaled back version.
Hamilton proposed spending up to $2,000 to bring Army back for updated estimates, but Igliozzi and other council members weren’t comfortable with that happening at Monday’s meeting, and Igliozzi said it would have to be scheduled for a future meeting.
Vadenais said the $1 million being spent on upgrades is following the will of the voters from years ago. Hiring an architect as Hamilton is proposing would require a request for qualifications today, he said, and can’t be tailored to one person.
Vadenais said no one likes to invest this kind of money in a temporary solution, but voters want a functional police station, and there was never enough money from 10 years ago to be able to do it. He said the plans then had to be scrapped for violations of purchasing procedures.
When Igliozzi said he wouldn’t have a problem if they simply had Army come back on his own if he wants to, without paying him, Hamilton said she has no problem with that.
Vadenais concluded the discussion by saying that Army never actually did the estimate on the job 10 years ago, but it was RGB that actually did that work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.