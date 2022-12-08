NORTH SMITHFIELD – Three students from North Smithfield High School have been selected by audition to perform with the American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choirs in Cincinnati, Ohio, in February.
Leila Chmielinski, a sophomore, Mia Remeika, also a sophomore, and Carly Samek, a senior, will perform with the National ACDA High School Mixed Honor Choir and will participate in various rehearsals starting Feb. 22 and will perform in front of a crowd in concert Feb. 25.
“They worked extremely hard to achieve this goal and they can now be counted as one of only five students from North Smithfield in my career to ever be selected to an ACDA national honor choir,” said Regina McAdam, North Smithfield High School Choir director.
When in Cincinnati, the three students will perform under Pearl Shangkuan, a sought-after conductor, lecturer and clinician who has led performances and workshops across six continents. Shangkuan is also a professor at Calvin University. The competitive audition process had more than 4,000 applications seeking one of 1,200 spots in four honor choirs.
Chmielinski, Remeika, and Sameka say that though the process was stressful, they were honored to be selected to represent North Smithfield. Chmielinski and Remeika have participated in choir from middle school on, while Samek more recently found her love for singing.
All of them found out that they had been selected the night of homecoming. Chmielinski laughs as she recalls wanting to hug her two friends when she found out the news.
“My gosh, it means so much to me,” she said.
All three of the students added that they are incredibly grateful for their teacher, McAdam, who helped them through an auditioning process that took several weeks.
“I’m so grateful that the school is promoting and that, even if we hadn’t gotten it, I learned much from the audition process. She’s an incredible teacher, and I feel like we just keep learning from her,” Chmielinski said.
“During my freshman year in high school, and I was just in the regular concert choir, which is for beginners, and I didn’t make a peep. I did not sing, and she basically scared it out of me,” said Sameka.
All three said that though music won’t be the focus of their careers, they hope to keep music in their lives once they graduate high school.
“These three students are an example of the amazing talent that we have here at North Smithfield. I am extremely proud of their hard work, commitment and dedication to the art of singing,” said McAdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.