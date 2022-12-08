Three students from NSHS
Students selected to perform with the American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choirs are, from left, Mia Remeika, Leila Chmielinski, and Carly Samek.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Three students from North Smithfield High School have been selected by audition to perform with the American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choirs in Cincinnati, Ohio, in February.

Leila Chmielinski, a sophomore, Mia Remeika, also a sophomore, and Carly Samek, a senior, will perform with the National ACDA High School Mixed Honor Choir and will participate in various rehearsals starting Feb. 22 and will perform in front of a crowd in concert Feb. 25.

