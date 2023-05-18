NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town voters could now have a three-part decision to make when heading to the special election polls this fall to also help decide the 1st Congressional District seat.

Presenting options to the Town Council on Monday as requested, bond counsel Ellen Corneau said a bond referendum for a new police station, instead of just having yes or no answers on borrowing to build a new one or rejecting it, could have another option tucked in the middle: renovation of an existing building.

radar
radar

Too bad nobody on the Council asked Ms. Corneau her legal opinion about ignoring the will of the people on the vote of a previous bond issue. Also, any alleged expert that states that the existing building can't be rehabbed is really not an expert. It is also likely that construction costs will decline over the next few years as recession sets in and the congressional pork money dries up a bit.

Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

They can add all the questions to the ballot they want ! They will DO as THEY please regardless of the taxpayers wishes. They have already proven that while IGNORING the vote of years ago to RENOVATE the current police building !

