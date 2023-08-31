NORTH SMITHFIELD – Summer has been a busy time for the North Smithfield School Department, which was set to welcome students back on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Renovations and construction projects continued throughout the summer, according to school officials, including grant-funded library renovations at North Smithfield Elementary School.
Officials are also emphasizing that water at the secondary level is safe, providing additional details on what’s being done to ensure that it is improved.
Classrooms at North Smithfield Middle School got a fresh coat of paint, the cafeteria new tables.
In addition, NSHS is seeing continued window and floor replacements, with a new upgraded sound and video projection system for the auditorium. According to Supt. Michael St. Jean, the windows are more energy efficient and each classroom has a special safety window for emergency exit.
“There is something special about the end of summer and the start of a new school year, because no matter what the previous year was like, there comes a sense of renewal, a fresh start,” said St. Jean.
“The beginning of the year is about new students, new teachers, new classrooms, seeing old friends and making new friends. There is an air of excitement and hope,” he added.
St. Jean said that along with the excellent educators in town, they added new members of wider staff dedicated to expanding social-emotional support and academic intervention. He thanked custodial, maintenance, and technology staff for their always hard and ambitious work during the summer to prepare for the return of teachers and students.
“The schools are ready, classrooms are prepared, and we look forward to seeing the students return,” he said.
St. Jean, in a recent notice to parents, he reminded them of a PFAS (forever chemicals) level compliance issue with well two servicing NSMS and NSHS.
Rhode Island’s new PFAS compliance cap is 20 parts per trillion, he said, and at the schools, well one was tested at two parts per trillion. Well two was tested at 31 parts per trillion. The combined water intake from well one and two averages 21 parts per trillion.
“We are 1 ppt over this limit and will remediate it,” he said.
They have taken initial steps for the start of school, he said, and filed information with the Rhode Island Department of Health.
The main component of the plan to bring the water that is provided to the consumers into compliance is to limit the volume of water well two is contributing to the public water system. Currently, as it is summer and the demand for water is minimal, well two has been placed offline. On Aug. 17, a new control box was installed to place well two on a timer, limiting the volume of water from well two going into the storage tank via the time the pump is allowed to operate.
The new control box will be located within the locked pump house. The settings will only be accessible by someone with extensive programming knowledge, said St. Jean.
“This will ensure that no one can walk in and ‘turn a knob’ to adjust the run time of well two,” he said.
They can’t fully shut down well two because well one doesn’t have the capacity on its own to service the schools, but by changing the rates from which they draw between the two wells, favoring well one, PFAS levels will significantly be lowered at all points of use throughout the middle and high schools, he said.
“Additionally, several years ago we began installing in our schools water bottle-filling stations that contain filters certified for lead, chlorine taste and odor and Class 1 particulate reduction,” he said. “We have been notified by the manufacturer that within the next two months new filters will be available that include PFAS filtration.”
He added, “Finally, we must emphasize that the water is safe to drink even at the original 21 ppt, and we are lowering it even further. RIDOH is not telling us to shut down well two. RIDOH is not saying our drinking water is contaminated, it just needs to be remediated.”
Since well two was identified as one of 10 public water sources in the state exceeding 20 ppt and requiring remediation, funds will be available to help through a federal grant, he added. The schools are eligible for $650,000 under that grant.
Mr. St. Jean should first find out what contaminated the well in the first place and remove the treat. If it is the football field then it is time for the field to go! Talking about spending money to mask the issue of a contaminated well is not the direction I would take. Also continually treating the well does not solve the problem. Remove the treat!
