Excited for Opening Day
Buy Now

North Smithfield Little League members say field space has become a big issue in the town. Excited for North Smithfield Little League opening day back in May are, from left, Doyle Murray, Cole Savaria, his brother Dominic Savaria, Ethan Cornell and Josiah Murillo.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Leaders of youth sports leagues in town say upkeep and maintenance of the fields has gone downhill.

During a Halliwell Review Committee on June 15, they were invited to participate in a meeting where “all cards were thrown out on the table” as the committee works to build a new facility at the former Halliwell Elementary School site that will focus on town recreation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.