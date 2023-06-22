North Smithfield Little League members say field space has become a big issue in the town. Excited for North Smithfield Little League opening day back in May are, from left, Doyle Murray, Cole Savaria, his brother Dominic Savaria, Ethan Cornell and Josiah Murillo.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Leaders of youth sports leagues in town say upkeep and maintenance of the fields has gone downhill.
During a Halliwell Review Committee on June 15, they were invited to participate in a meeting where “all cards were thrown out on the table” as the committee works to build a new facility at the former Halliwell Elementary School site that will focus on town recreation.
The key want and request from youth sports league members is more open field space, as well as new lights for children to practice under during the fall months.
According to Pamela Storme, president of North Smithfield Little League, enrollment has skyrocketed, resulting in the league running out of field space at Pacheco Park, and are holding the rest of their pitching team practices and games at the Paul S. Kelly Complex.
Storme said the league has been missing the extra field space from Kendall Dean field which was closed down, and it would be nice to have an additional two fields for athletes to practice and have games on. She added that such a facility would also be key for hosting tournaments.
“We lost two fields in this town when they took down the Kendall Dean field,” she said.
North Smithfield Softball manager Kristen Ledger said that currently, the league only has their own field that they can use all year.
“I’m not hearing good comments on the upkeep and maintenance, which as a league president, that is very disheartening and hopefully that won’t turn away our current little league enrollment for next year,” said Storme.
“Having another athletic complex is amazing, my worry is the town upkeeping that facility,” she added.
Coach Justin Tessier of North Smithfield Xpress Football said teams that practice at Paul Kelly Complex are in need of new lights, as it’s become a safety issue for the children who practice after sunset in the fall. Tessier added that the upkeep of fields and maintenance of town facilities have indeed gone down, with the bathroom at the facility not being addressed for bees for over a year.
“The upkeep has gone to crap pretty much,” he said.
Tessier added that Xpress has also had to battle for the field space at the high school, which is maintained by Wide World of Indoor Sports. He said Xpress has paid the company up to $1,200 per day to use the field.
“We had to downright threaten them to give us a field space,” he said.
If the lights aren’t fixed, according to Xpress leaders, they’ll have to start renting lights that could cost up to $10,000. Tessier said change could start with the hiring of a new athletic director who could take over for the town to abandon their deal with the private company
“We as the taxpayers paid $1 million for that field, which now (Wide World of Indoor Sports) is making money off of, that irritates the heck out of me,” said committee member Bob Meo, who also encouraged Tessier to express his concerns to the School Committee his wife sits on.
Tessier added that the Halliwell Committee should consider moving the high school basketball courts down to the Halliwell site to make way for additional parking at the high school.
Committee member Scott Sevegny said North Smithfield needs to invest in a full-time recreation director, as the current director, Ray Pendergast is limited in what he can accomplish through the Highway Department.
Sevegny referenced the city of Cranston, which has multiple fields and court spaces at their recreational complex.
“We have a chance to create something like that where people can go and it’s a community environment that draws people in to recreate passively actively indoors outdoors, so we have to put everything on the table,” he said.
The Halliwell Review Committee will also meet with the newly formed Multi-Generational Advisory Committee as they work on developing a multi-generational facility to replace Scouters Hall near Pacheco Park.
On Tuesday, Halliwell Review Committee Chairperson Jeff Porter met with the School Committee and said the committee hopes to continue to collaborate as they work on a master plan for Halliwell.
