NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Sesquicentennial Parade is solidifying with a clear vision and strong participation, and with a lineup worthy of the town’s 150 years.
On March 23, 1871, the governor of Rhode Island signed a bill that divided the town of Smithfield into Smithfield, Lincoln and North Smithfield, as well as ceding the (then) Smithfield districts of Bernon and Globe to the city of Woonsocket. This incorporated North Smithfield as its own municipality, making 2021 the 150-year celebration of its creation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town’s sesquicentennial celebrations have been spread throughout 2021 and 2022. The celebration will culminate with the parade, celebrating 150 years of North Smithfield’s incorporation.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m., with a rain date the following weekend on May 14. The parade will be a two-mile loop starting at Slatersville Plaza, going south down 146A, turning right on Greene Street, and right again on North Main Street until ending at the starting point.
Parade participants currently include familiar town businesses, such as Wright’s Dairy, Anchor Subaru, Village Haven, Beef Barn, Mastery Martial Arts, and others. There will be a variety of dance and music companies, drum corps, Irish dancers, a multitude of marching bands, antique cars, and other representatives from local eateries – including at least one food truck. More than one scouting troop will be there, in addition to other social clubs and supporting town organizations.
There will also be vehicles from the North Smithfield Fire Department in attendance, as well as the police honor guard, Parks and Recreation Commission, Arts Committee, the school department, and town administrators past and present.
Participants should report to the starting point no later than 9 a.m. Questions can be directed to Kate Pasquariello at kpasquariello@nsmithfieldri.org.
