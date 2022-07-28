NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town’s Boston Post Cane has found its home.
Lucille Denomme last week presented Richard Keene with the cane. Its new home, after years spent deep in Denomme’s closet, will one day be in a comfortable display case within Town Hall instead of being passed down to the oldest living town resident.
“Back then the communities were much smaller and it was easier to keep track of who the oldest person was,” said Richard Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, of the practice of keeping the cane with the town’s oldest citizen in the old days. “(But) it just fell out of practice.”
In August 1909, Edwin A. Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post, forwarded to the Board of Selectmen in 700 New England towns a gold-headed ebony cane and a simple request that it to be given to the oldest male resident of the town. Later, after much controversy, women became eligible to receive a cane.
“When my husband was administrator, one day his janitor came up from the cellar and had this dirty cane. It was full of dust and everything,” recalls Lucille Denomme.
Arthur Denomme, the town’s second and longest-serving town administrator, started to ask around about the mysterious old cane, but no one knew anything about it.
“He brought it home and said we’ll wait and see,” said Denomme.
The cane ended up in the back of the couple’s closet and quickly forgotten about, staying in their home for some 35 years.
“She got sick of dusting it,” Gail Denomme, daughter of the Denommes. “When we presented it to the town (though), you could still see North Smithfield in the inscription.”
When Arthur Denomme started developing Alzheimer’s, Gail Denomme, who was living in North Carolina at the time, decided to come home and take care of her father. Lucille told the Town Council last week that her daughter is great at research and it didn’t take long for her to find information on the cane. Gail said she was familiar with Boston Post Canes from her time with the Foster Ambulance Corps.
The Denommes presented the cane to the town back in 2018, with the idea of then finding the oldest resident to give it to, but the effort never fully got off the ground.
With COVID settling a bit, the Denommes determined that the cane should be formally presented back to the town that has really owned it all along.
“I’m 93, I don’t want to be the oldest person and get this cane back,” joked Denomme. “So many people never returned it or did away with it, that’s why we decided to give it to Richard Keene.”
“Our plan is to at some point put it in a proper display case for the town folks,” Keene said. At last week’s council meeting, he thanked the Denomme family for taking care of the cane for so long and returning it to the town.
