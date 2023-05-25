WARWICK – According to William Soly, no matter who you are or what you’ve been told before, you still have the opportunity to succeed.
Soly, a resident of North Smithfield, was asked to speak by his professors during the Community College of Rhode Island’s commencement last week. Soly is now transferring to Rhode Island College to major in secondary education with a concentration in political science.
“I told them that I ‘would be cool with it,’ because again, I had no idea they were serious,” Soly told The Breeze.
Soly, a transgender student, is a first-generation college student, and didn’t know what to expect when he made the decision to attend CCRI, especially since both his parents did not attend and he was told by several teachers in the past that he didn’t belong in college.
“That anxiety truly made me believe that I wouldn’t find my place,” Soly said.
“I know that so many students suffer from those same feelings,” he added.
After going through the process of being considered to speak, which included submitting a video and refining his words with the help of professors, Soly was selected.
In his speech, he said, he wanted to bring a sense of comfort to his fellow LGBTQIA+ peers by weaving his own experience about attending college as a trans male himself.
“I don’t want anyone to walk away from this thinking that they’re alone in how they feel,” he said.
Though he was nervous to speak, he said he was excited for the opportunity to deliver his message to fellow students. He thanked professors Suzanne McCormack, Beth Anish, and Sheryl MacDougall for being part of his successful journey through CCRI.
Soly said the one takeaway he wants people to know from his story, as well as his speech, is that all human beings exist together with feelings.
“Even if you don’t fit into the same category as someone else’s normal, at the end of the day, we are all the same,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.