NORTH SMITHFIELD – Beverly Munyon of North Smithfield has completed her first book based on a true story titled “The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result).”
Munyon told The Breeze she never intended on it being published, and had placed it in her filing cabinet many years ago.
The book, she said, is inspired by her grandson Samuel, who was diagnosed with neonatal hemochromatosis, a liver disease associated with the accumulation of excess iron in the liver and other areas of the body.
“They told Samuel he was going to die,” she said.
Samuel was in a coma an Munyon would pray hard for his life. Her husband even offering to give Samuel his liver, later receiving the news that they found someone in Connecticut to give her grandson a liver transplant. Years later, Samuel would have to undergo another transplant. He would make medical history with the first of two liver transplants at two months old.
Munyon says her grandson is doing well living in a group home, and will turn 23 this month.
Munyon has been living in North Smithfield with her husband since 2005. She has traveled extensively throughout her life, which has led her to break ground for a school in Haiti and become involved in a prison ministry.
Written in first person narration, Munyon said she never thought her memoir would become a book until she submitted it to Covenant and was told they were interested in publishing it. The conversation came about after speaking to someone at Our Lady of Good Help/St. Theresa Church in Burrillville.
She said that when people read this book, she hopes that if even one person reads it and receives the hope that she needed during that time, then that’s all that matters to her.
Readers can find “The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
