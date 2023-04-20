LINCOLN – The North Stars Special Olympics weightlifting team is in need of new equipment, and to help raise money, retired state trooper and coach John A’Vant is competing in the 2023 United States Police and Fire Championships.
Almost every Sunday, 10 athletes from Lincoln, North Providence, Smithfield, Woonsocket and Cranston have gathered for two hours at North Providence High School to train.
A’Vant said North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi stepped up and gave them a great gym, but the equipment is old. If the North Stars were able to get new equipment, he said, training would be significantly easier.
“A lot of the athletes learn visually … Some of the weights are so rusted and old, it’s hard for them to distinguish how to hold them,” he said.
His wife and fellow North Stars coach, Liz A’Vant, said some members of the North Stars deal with sensory issues that make working out with the existing materials uncomfortable or challenging, and “new equipment would help with accessibility.”
In an effort to raise $5,000 for new weights, training equipment, training accessories and uniforms, A’Vant will compete in the 60-64 age group bench press competition in San Diego at the 2023 U.S. Police and Fire Championships. His goal is to bench press 300 pounds.
Though he has a history of being on fitness teams, powerlifting and competing, he said that athletes on the North Stars motivated him to get back into competitions.
“I wanted to compete at the same time they did,” he said. The Rhode Island Special Olympics Summer Games are at the beginning of June, and A’Van’t national competition are in mid-June.
John said he hopes to raise awareness about the North Stars powerlifting team, and that new equipment and uniforms will be great motivators for current team members to continue training.
Because all Special Olympics training and competition opportunities are free, the A’Vants said $5,000 will go a long way to help provide any resources that the North Stars Powerlifting team may need.
John and Liz, a retired school psychologist, have been involved with the Special Olympics for more than 15 years through their son, Derrek. The two started the North Stars Powerlifting program in 2018. Derrek is now a competing athlete on the team.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team could not compete or practice for almost three years. Not only did COVID impact the athletes’ ability to train and socialize, but Liz said the pandemic has negatively impacted fundraising and volunteerism throughout the Special Olympics.
“Besides needing new equipment, our biggest challenge is making sure we have enough volunteer coaches to hold a safe practice,” she said.
“We are extremely cognizant of safety,” said John. “The athletes have to be watched constantly and I don’t want anyone to get injured.”
This year, about eight members of the North Stars team will compete in the Special Olympics Summer Games at the University of Rhode Island.
“The sense of pride these athletes get when they compete is amazing; they’re just elated. It’s spectacular,” said Liz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.