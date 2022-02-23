NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• Drop-in crafts will be offered all week long. Visit the library each day to complete a new daily drop-in craft.
• Bingo will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome.
• Middle School Makers: today, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m., for grades 6-8. A painting craft will be offered. Registration is required.
• Fusion Beads: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Create your own design, watch the beads melt and become a solid creation. All ages are welcome. Registration required.
• Indoor Playdate: Friday, Feb. 25, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Drop in to play with toys and read some books. All ages welcome.
• Teen Craft Project: Friday, Feb. 25, noon-2 p.m. Teens can register to make a pom-pom bookmark.
• Zentangle and Paint: Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. Adults invited to create “tangles” and using watercolor pencils. Registration is required.
• Color Me Calm: Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Adults get together for rock painting; all supplies provided.
• Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. Join this group that meets monthly on Tuesdays. This month’s book is “Murder in an Irish Village,” by Carlene O’Connor. Registration is required.
A mask must be worn for all in-person programs.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs for kids, teens and adults, visit the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
For more information, call 401-353-5600.
