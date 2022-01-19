NORTH PROVIDENCE – AARP Chapter 4580 will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m., at the Firefighters Hall, 141 Urban Ave.
Learn what is ahead for the new year and enjoy coffee after the meeting.
