NORTH PROVIDENCE – Graduation hit a lot of Division II high school baseball teams hard during the offseason, but not the North Providence High baseball team.
Yes, the Cougars saw their leadoff batter and third baseman, two-time First-Team All-Division player C.J. Almagno, pick up his diploma last spring, but that was NP’s only senior.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, four more players who were expected to return to their 14-man roster won’t be on their Opening Day roster for various reasons, including junior Jayden Tolentino, who was a potent bat and a two-time Second-Team All-Division selection, but moved to Cranston during the offseason and is roaming the outfield for Cranston East this spring.
But the good news is that they still boast a strong group of returnees that includes one of the best catchers in the state in senior Michael Ficocelli, senior power-hitting first baseman Ryan Palotta, and three of their top pitchers in junior southpaw Noah Frezza and sophomores Vin Pontarelli and Ronnie Paux.
And don’t forget, the Cougars are finally back at home this spring – on their newly turfed and refurbished baseball field – after spending their entire 2022 season on the road while their diamond was under construction.
“It’s awesome,” said NP head coach Paul Rizzo. “Its been a long time coming. I give the kids a lot of credit last year for playing 18 games on the road. That kind of wears on you, but they got back into the playoffs and I was very proud of them. But it’s finally great to get some home cooking, sort of speak, and play in front of a home crowd, and I know the kids are excited about it.”
The Cougars will certain hope that a home-field advantage pays dividends for them, because when they take the field for their season opener next Tuesday, April 4, at 5 p.m. against Woonsocket, they will do so in a new-look Division II that dropped from 20 to 16 teams and contains four competitive four-team subdivisions.
Seven teams dropped to D-III during the RIIL’s offseason realignment: Tolman, which recently formed a co-op team with its D-III neighbor, Shea, Scituate, Hope, Exeter/West Greenwich, Rogers, West Warwick, and Mount Pleasant.
They have been replaced by four teams who are down from D-I: Barrington, which won eight games to reach the playoffs last year; East Providence, which made the state playoffs two years ago, and East Greenwich and Middletown, which are back in D-II after each going 10-3 in that division in 2021 – Middletown also won the championship that season.
The Cougars will face the other three teams in their subdivision twice, Johnston, Chariho, and Burrillville, and like NP, they also reached the D-II playoffs last year. NP will play everyone else once, including defending D-II champion Westerly, D-II finalist Narragansett, St. Raphael Academy, Ponaganset, Mount Saint Charles, East Greenwich, Tiverton, and the Prout School.
“Our first half of the season is brutal,” admitted Rizzo, whose team posted an 8-10 record last season. “Two of our first four games are at East Providence and at Westerly, and then we have to go out to Narragansett. Middletown, and Barrington. We just have to get through the first half of the season, and if we can do that, we should be in good shape.”
Thanks to their young pitching staff, which also includes sophomore reliever Tony Abed, the Cougars should be in excellent shape. Pontarelli, who received Second-Team All-Division honors, led the staff with four victories, and Frezza also won three games last April before back issues set him back the following month.
“Our pitching staff was depleted, but we threw Vinny into the mix and he had a great freshman year,” Rizzo added. “Ronnie also came up big a few times and Tony helped us out, but having Noah healthy is going to help.”
“The key for us is going to be pitching and defense,” Rizzo continued. “We have good pitching and guys who can throw strikes, but we have to play defense behind them. We can’t give teams four or five outs an inning or it’s going to be a long year.”
Ficocelli, who will continue his baseball career next year at Mitchell College in New London, Conn., is the marquee name back. He earned First-Team All-Division honors last year after batting .500, tying Almagno for the team lead in hits with 32, and driving in a team-best 15 runs.
Also taking their talents to the collegiate ranks next year is Pallotta, who will attend Anna Maria College in Worcester, Mass. Pallotta will return to first base and most likely bat cleanup, and he will join an infield that will see Paux and Pontarelli again patrol the middle infield and two junior newcomers most likely play on the left side of the diamond, shortstop/third baseman Orlando Rivas Jr. and third baseman Henry Hernandez.
The top outfielder back is Frezza, who played center field, and as a freshman, received Second-Team All-Division honors. Several players are currently vying for the corner spots, including junior Gianluca Albanese, who saw time in the starting lineup last year; senior Jason Doucette; juniors Jack Larocque, Robert Clayton, and Kristopher Issler, and sophomore Michael Allard.
Larocque is also the backup catcher and looking to fill in the vacancy at the hot corner, and Abed also gives the Cougars some versatility in the infield.
In addition to their 14 players, the Cougars also have eight who will play on the junior varsity team, along with some of the varsity’s swing players.
“The numbers aren’t there right now, but our future is bright,” said Rizzo. “The last two years have been great; we made the playoffs each year and it was very good for the kids’ confidence. This year, the top three teams in each (subdivision) will head to the playoffs, so we’ll see what happens.”
