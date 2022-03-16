NORTH PROVIDENCE – Allendale Baptist Church Food Pantry, 545 Woonasquatucket Ave., will be open on Saturday, March 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
The pantry will include fresh produce, frozen meats, eggs, and canned and packaged items.
All are welcome.
For more information, call Kim Tebow at 401-261-4044 or Kathy Savasta at 401-265-7244.
