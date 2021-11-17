NORTH PROVIDENCE – Allendale Baptist Church Food Pantry, 545 Woonasquatucket Ave., will be open on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Perishable and nonperishable food items will be available. Extra food will be available for Thanksgiving, including canned vegetables, gravy, packaged mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, pie fillings, some desserts, etc.
Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles and someone will come to the car and take a list of food that you would like. Bring an ID.
For more information, all Kathy Savasta at 401-265-7244 or Kim Tebow at 401-261-4044.
