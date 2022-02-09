NORTH PROVIDENCE – Allendale Baptist Church, 545 Woonasquatucket Ave., is holding its monthly non-perishable food pantry today, Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle. A volunteer will come to you and take your order for food. The pantry is open to anyone in need.
The full food pantry, with frozen items, fresh vegetables and bread items along with non-perishables, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Kim Tebow at 401-261-4044 or Kathy Savasta at 401-265-7244.
