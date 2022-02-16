NORTH PROVIDENCE – Allendale Baptist Church, 545 Woonasquatucket Ave., will be holding its monthly food pantry on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Anyone needing help with food is welcome to participate.
There will be fresh vegetables, frozen foods, canned and packaged food items.
For more information, call Kimberly Tebow at 401-261-4044 or Kathy Savasta at 401-265-7244.
