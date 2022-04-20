NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi will host the town's annual Armenian flag-raising ceremony on Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m., outdoors at Town Hall.
According to a news release, Gov. Daniel McKee and Attorney General Peter Neronha will be in attendance, and will speak to those gathered as two residents of the town are honored "for bringing honor and pride" to the community as Armenian Americans. Those being honored are Leonard Arzoomanian and, posthumously, Margaret Danielian.
This year marks the 107th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, in which an estimated 1.5 million people were believed killed in the events that are widely viewed as the first genocide of the 20th century. Those who survived were scattered all over the world, including in North Providence.
The press release notes that the U.S. Congress, President Biden, many nations throughout the world and 49 out of the 50 U.S. states officially recognize the Armenian genocide.
