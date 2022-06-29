PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has approved legislation (2022-S 2996, 2022-H 7136) sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, who represents District 4, North Providence, Providence, and Rep. Karen Alzate, who represents District 60, Pawtucket, that will exempt veterans from pet adoption fees at public animal shelters.
The act would waive the adoption fee to adopt a dog or cat from a public animal shelter for a veteran who presents a current and valid driver’s license or identification card with the word “veteran” printed on its face.
A public animal shelter may limit the number of dogs or cats adopted by a veteran to one dog or cat during a period of every six months.
The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.