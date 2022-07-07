PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Frank A. Ciccone III, who represents District 7 Providence, North Providence, and Rep. David A. Bennett, District 20, Warwick, Cranston, to allow hotels to evict guests who verbally abuse or threaten hotel staff or other guests.
The legislation (2022-S 2511Aaa, 2022-H 7910A), which now goes to the governor, was requested by the hospitality industry to protect staff and guests as incidents of attacks and abuse toward service workers have risen in Rhode Island and elsewhere, according to a release
Current law allows hotels to eject guests who refuse to pay, are obviously intoxicated, destroy or threaten to destroy hotel property, are engaging in underage drinking or illegal substance use, have brought dangerous property such as firearms or explosives to the property, or violate posted hotel rules.
The legislation includes a provision to prevent it from being used as a pretext to discriminate against a guest on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, age, or country of ancestral origin.
