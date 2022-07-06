PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has passed legislation sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and Rep. William W. O’Brien to establish new requirements for the provision of care to abused animals.
The legislation (2022-S 2443Aaa, 2022-H 8303) establishes a procedure for the owner or guardian of an animal in the custody of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to pay reasonable expenses for the animal’s care, including shelter and food.
According to a news release, if the owner or guardian neither provides payment nor petitions the District Court for the return of the animal within a set time frame, the animal may be forfeited to the RISPCA through a court petition.
The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
