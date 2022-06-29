PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly today approved legislation (2022-H 7164A) sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien, District 54 North Providence, which amends the Right to Read Act by extending the timetable of the legislation by two academic years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The act, passed in 2019 and also sponsored by O’Brien, requires certain licensed public school teachers to be proficient in scientific and structured literacy reading instruction. It also requires all other licensed teachers to have a cursory knowledge of scientific and structured literacy reading instruction.
Scientific and structured literacy reading instruction is the teaching of how sounds relate to letters and words during reading instruction, stated a news release.
Currently, teachers are required to demonstrate a proficiency of scientific reading and structured literacy instruction by the 2023-2024 school year. O’Brien’s bill extends this time period to the 2025-2026 academic year. The bill also requires all new hires for a teaching position to demonstrate an awareness and proficiency in the knowledge and practices of scientific reading instruction and a structured literacy instruction.
The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
