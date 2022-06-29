PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has passed legislation which entitles disabled and military voters to utilize electronically-transmitted ballots. The legislation was submitted by Rep. William W. O’Brien, who represents District 54, North Providence, and Sen. Stephen R. Archambault, District 22, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston.
The legislation (2022-H 6656, 2022-S 2118A) states that eligible disabled voters shall be entitled to electronically receive and return their mail ballot using the same electronic transmission system used by voters covered under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
The electronic system chosen by the Secretary of State to accomplish this initiative must have had one or more independent security reviews and must meet the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework guidelines.
Disabled voters are defined as a disabled person eligible to vote who is incapacitated to such an extent that it would be an undue hardship to vote at the polls because of illness, mental or physical disability, blindness or a serious impairment of mobility.
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
