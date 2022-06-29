NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Chair Yin Yoga will be offered on Tuesdays, from 10 to 11 a.m., beginning July 12. Chair Yin Yoga is a meditative form of yoga in a chair.
• A social services counselor from Tri-County will be available by appointment at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are focused on the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance for all North Providence seniors 60-plus. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to schedule an appointment.
• A Reflections program will be held Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, June 30, at 1 p.m.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a Day Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. To see a list of trips offered, visit www.mancinicenter.com/trips.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: July 12, Celebrate Italia! at Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, Conn.; July 31, Ogunquit Playhouse “The Nutty Professor,” Ogunquit, Maine; Aug. 20, Yankees vs. Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium; Aug. 24-25, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y.
