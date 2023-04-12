NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. To register for programs, call 401-231-0742.
• The armchair tour “Snapshots: Treasure of the RISD Museum,” will be held Thursday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. The program is a visual presentation featuring some of the highlights of the RISD Museum collection. The presentation will be followed by time for questions and discussion. Registration is required.
• The AARP Smart Driver Course will be offered on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. The cost for AARP Members is $20; non-members, $25, payable on the day of the course.
• The Hookers Delight Crochet Class will meet Tuesday, April 18, 10-11 a.m. All levels of skill are welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials are provided. Registration is required.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach will present a program on autoimmune and inflammatory conditions on Tuesday, April 18, 10AM. Learn about the most common autoimmune diseases that can affect many organs in the body. We will discuss risk factors, signs and symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. Registration is required.
• Chair Massages will be offered on Tuesday, April 18, noon-3 p.m. Call the front desk at 401-231-0742 to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by a licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• The Vision Support Group meets Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Staff members from In-Sight will provide information about the available resources to help people adapt to vision loss and answer any questions. Contact Lucille Gaboriault at 401-941-3322, ext. 121 or email lgaboriault@in-sight.org for more details. Pre-registration is not required, and all are welcome to attend.
• The next Hi Lo Jack League session begins on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. Games are played for 20 weeks followed by a banquet and prizes. Those interested in joining can call league facilitator Paula at 401-353-2341.
• The Southern Providence County Regional Coalition presents “Caring For Yourself Over 50” on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Learn more about accidental addiction, caring for grandchildren and other matters that impact the community as well as the resources available. Attendees will receive a resource kit. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.