NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Social Services, Tri-County is offering in-person social service appointments in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance to North Providence Seniors. A social services counselor will be available by appointment at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, June 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center to schedule your appointment.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
• Tai Chi is offered on Tuesday mornings beginning Tuesday, June 7, at 9 a.m.
• The Dementia Support Group meets Thursday, June 9, from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members on Tuesday, June 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• See the complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Trips are available to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. For a list of trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com/trips.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: July 12, Celebrate Italia! at Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, Conn.; July 31, Ogunquit Playhouse “The Nutty Professor,” Ogunquit, Maine; Aug. 24-25, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y.
For more information, call 401-231-0742 or visit mancinicenter.com.
