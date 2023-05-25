NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A Summer Fling will be held on Friday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing with Luke Jackson, singer of the World Premier Band, and a lunch catered by Mickey G’s. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• Fran’s Fancie Follies Show will be held Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m. Directed by Fran Golombiewski, this show will feature dancers who are all over the age of 50. Enjoy colorful costumes, music and choreography to dances that include tap, jazz, and ballroom. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, May 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcomed.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. The group is provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Spiritual Rockstars meets Friday, May 26, at 12:30 p.m. The monthly prayer group is led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• Captivating Canvases – instructional acrylic painting class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants create one painting monthly. Beginners to advanced painters are welcome. All supplies included. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to register.
• The center’s book club meets Wednesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. The club will discuss “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt and receive the June read, “Lessons In Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.
