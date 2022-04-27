NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Reflections, an opportunity for quiet reflection, will be held Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members today, Wednesday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required. The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. See a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Senior members are invited to book the following day trips with the Mancini Center. Payment must be made in full to reserve the trip. Seating is limited.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 per person
• Wine Tasting and Lunch at Stonington Vineyards, Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $22 per person
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $80 per person
• A Day in Matunuck, Monday, July 18, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $5 per person, price includes transportation only
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., $115 per person
• Newport Playhouse, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” $80 per person
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; trip includes a round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day, $95 per person
• Newport Playhouse, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. “Social Security” show includes a buffet, $80 per person
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino, Boston; May 28, 9/11 Memorial & Museum in NYC; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
