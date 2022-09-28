NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.

• The Mancini Center will welcome Chef Terranova for a cooking demonstration on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. An appetizer and pasta plate will be enjoyed by all who attend. Coffee and dessert will also be served. Seating is limited. All proceeds will benefit the North Providence Senior Center Association.

