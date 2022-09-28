NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• The Mancini Center will welcome Chef Terranova for a cooking demonstration on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. An appetizer and pasta plate will be enjoyed by all who attend. Coffee and dessert will also be served. Seating is limited. All proceeds will benefit the North Providence Senior Center Association.
• The Mancini Center’s Endless Summer Concert Series continues with Izzy Flores on Thursday, Sept. 29. All concerts are held on Thursday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to enjoy live music and dancing on the outdoor patio. Bring your own chairs and coolers. During inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center today, Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 10:30 to 1 p.m. Services are focused in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60 and older. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• The center’s book club meets Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. to discuss “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub. The next selection, “The Lost Summers of Newport,” by Beatrice Williams will be distributed.
• Spiritual Rockstars meets Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. Join the once a month prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone
• A flu shot clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required. Call 401-231-0742 or stop by the front desk. Open to the public for seniors 55 and older.
• free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Sept. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments; walk-ins welcome.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• The Mancini Center Dining Room is open on Mondays and Fridays for seniors and disabled adults. Reservations are required one week in advance. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. This nutrition program is sponsored by the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and Blackstone Inc. via the Older Americans Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.