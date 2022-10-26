NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Tri-County will provide individual appointments to review Medicare plans at the center today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to -1 p.m. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to schedule an appointment.
• A representative from United Healthcare will be visiting the Mancini Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., to review Medicare plans for 2023. Registration is required.
• Representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island will be on site Friday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to review Medicare plans. Call the center to register.
• The Spiritual Rockstars group meets Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Join the monthly prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Warm Winter Vibes at the Mancini Center is held on Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 4 p.m. with live music and entertainment. Ronnie Giorgio will be at the center on Nov. 9. Everyone is welcome.
• Free Blood Pressure Screenings will be available to members Thursday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
