NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Enjoy an afternoon matinée at the Mancini Cinema. The 2022 film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be shown on Monday, March 27, 12:30 p.m.
• URI SNAP-Ed presents The Scoop On Supplements, Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. Learn more about healthy eating and nutritional supplements. Sample a healthy recipe. Registration is required.
• Chair Massages will be available on Tuesday, March 28, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• White Cross Pharmacy will be visiting the center on Wednesday, March 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to demonstrate their MedPack medication management system. Learn how this service can help manage prescriptions.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, March 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A social services representative will assist and refer older adults in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance to all North Providence Seniors 60+. Services are free. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. The club will discuss “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel and receive the April read, “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, March 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. For a complete list of programs, classes and trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com.
