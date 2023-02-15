NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Ave., announces the following programs.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, Feb. 17. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach will present a program about oral health on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Learn what to do for dry mouth, how to treat canker sores, the differences among mouthwashes and how you can treat small dental emergencies before you see your dentist. Registration is required.
• Chair massages will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A social services representative will assist and refer older North Providence adults in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance. Services are free. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• Reiki sessions will be available to members Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. The book “The Family You Make” by Jill Shalvis will be discussed and the March read, “The Whittiers,” by Danielle Steel will be distributed.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
