NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs:
• A Halloween costume party will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pasta dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Jim Gagnon of Celebrations. The event will also include a costume contest with prizes for funniest, scariest, most creative, cutest and best overall. Music and prizes sponsored by Golden Crest. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 21.
• A flu shot clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required. Call 401-231-0742 or stop by the front desk. The clinic is open to all seniors 55 and older.
• White Cross Pharmacy will be visiting the center on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., to demonstrate their MedPack medication management system. Learn how this service can help manage your prescriptions.
• The Grief Support Group, provided by Beacon Hospice, will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The Mancini Center Dining Room is open on Mondays and Fridays for seniors and disabled adults. Reservations are required 1 week in advance. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
