NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs:

• A Halloween costume party will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pasta dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Jim Gagnon of Celebrations. The event will also include a costume contest with prizes for funniest, scariest, most creative, cutest and best overall. Music and prizes sponsored by Golden Crest. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 21.

