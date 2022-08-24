NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m., to discuss “The Younger Wife,” by Sally Hepworth. The next selection, “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub, will be distributed.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services are focused in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60-plus. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• Jewelry by Nancy will be at the center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• An AARP Smart Driver Course will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, payable on the day of the course.
• Monday’s Mat Yoga class is moving to 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 12.
• Book a Day Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. Trips include lunch at Matunuck Oyster Bar, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $5 per person, price includes transportation only.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Aug. 27, Martha’s Vineyard; Sept. 4, Encore Casino; Nov. 11-13, Penn Dutch. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.