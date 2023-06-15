NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Play bocce Mondays at 11 a.m. Call or sign up at the front desk.
• Free blood pressure screenings Thursday, June 15, 10-11 a.m.
• Afternoon matinée on Monday, June 19, at 12:30 p.m. The 2021 comedy/drama film, “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart will be shown.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach presents a talk on foodborne illnesses on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
• The Hookers Delight Instructional Crochet Class meets Tuesday, June 20, 10-11 a.m. All levels of skill welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials provided. Registration is required.
• Chair massages on Tuesday, June 20, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk at 401-231-0742 to schedule your private 15-minute chair massage.
• See the inside of your ear with a fiber optic video otoscope, provided by Beltone, on Wednesday, June 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome.
• Learn to play mah-jongg. A new eight-week instructional class begins Wednesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. Registration is required.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Alzheimer’s Association will present Understanding & Responding To Dementia Related Behaviors on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.