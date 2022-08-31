NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Mancini Center’s Endless Summer Concert Series continues with Ken Marrocco on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy live music and dancing on the outdoor patio. Bring your own chairs.

